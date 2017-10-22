Rock Springs Volleyball Splits Final Two Matches of Regular Season

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Volleyball team lost to the Evanston Red Devils on the road on Friday, October 20, and won in Jackson Hole against the Broncs on Saturday, October 21.

Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs at Evanston

The Tigers lost to the Red Devils in Evanston in four sets Friday night. The Tigers lost a close first set 22-25. They picked up momentum in the second set, winning 25-23.

However, the Tigers couldn’t manage to hold onto their momentum in the third and fourth set, losing the third set 13-25, and the fourth and final set 16-25.

Rock Springs at Jackson

Rock Springs swept the Broncs in Jackson on Saturday, winning their final match before the regional tournament. They won the first set 25-22, the second set 25-15, and the third and final set 25-22.

Up Next

In hopes of making the state tournament, the Tigers will play at the Wyoming 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament in Casper, hosted by Natrona County, on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.