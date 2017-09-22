Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility Closed For Upcoming Gather

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will be closed from Sept. 22, 2017, through Jan. 2, 2018, to allow wild horses removed from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, and Great Divide Basin Herd Management Areas to acclimate to their new environment.

No public tours or adoptions will be conducted during the closure; however, the public viewing kiosk will remain open.

For future tours or adoptions, please contact BLM’s Kathi Fine at 307-352-0292.

To learn more about BLM Wyoming’s wild horse adoption program or the holding facility, please click here, or contact Kathi Fine at 307-352-0292.