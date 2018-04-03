Rock Springs Woman’s Club Donates To Community Organizations

ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs donated money to several local organizations on March 23rd.

Money was donated to the Young at Heart Prescription Program and Meals on Wheels.

The club also donated to the Actor’s Mission and the Urban Renewal Agency and the Food Bank.

These donations are possible because of community support for the Woman’s Club fundraisers such as Holiday House and Farmer’s Market.

Pictured is URA Board member Gloria Hutton, Marcia Volner president of WCRS, City Council Liaison Glennise Wendorf, and Leslie Jo Gatti treasurer of WCRS.

Representing the Food Bank are Travis Stein, Kathy Siler and Brittany Ogden in the second picture.