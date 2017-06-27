Rock Springs Women Attend “Becoming an Outdoor Woman” Workshop

BUFFALO — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department hosted its “Becoming an Outdoor Woman” Workshop this weekend at Camp Roberts, north of Buffalo, WY.

Three women from Rock Springs were picked in a random drawing to attend: Eva Wasseen, Linda Kot and Susan Nichols.

Green River Information and Education Specialist Lucy Diggins-Wold, from Wyoming Game and Fish, taught outdoor survival. She caught a photo of two of the women, Eva Wasseen (photo right) and Linda Kot (photo left), during their Dutch oven cooking class.

Women from all over Wyoming, and all skill levels, learned to fly fish, shoot firearms, basic big game hunting techniques, outdoor survival, mountain biking and canoeing.