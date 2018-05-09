Rock Springs World Vision Global 6K for Water will be May 19

ROCK SPRINGS– On Saturday, May 19, people from around the world will unite for the World Vision’s Global 6K for Water, in which people walk or run 6 kilometers to provide clean water to the developing world.



Importance of the Event

This year, Rock Springs is the only Global 6K for Water site in Wyoming. One of the Rock Springs site organizers Hillary McKinney said the event is important because of the level of impact for these regions.

“When food is donated, the people eat for a time, but it eventually runs out. The same goes for medicine used to treat the illnesses caused by the dirty water. When a fresh-water well is drilled and people are taught about hygiene and sanitation, the impacts are far more lasting,” McKinney said.

Six kilometers (approximately 3.7 miles) is the average distance people–usually women and girls– walk to get water for their families in the developing world. Children have to miss school to get water, the walk is dangerous, and the water is dirty, resulting in the spreading of disease.

“Children dying at such rates, upwards of 1,000 a day, from something so easy to stop, it just makes this event seem like the most logical place to help and make a real and lasting difference,” McKinney said.

McKinney continued by saying the risk of human trafficking and slave trading is a major reason why this event is important.

“My heart really is into this because of the risk of human trafficking for these women and children,” McKinney said. “When these women and children venture so far from the safety of their villages, they become prime targets for slave traders and human traffickers.”

Bringing clean water wells to the villages eliminates the need to walk such far distances, which eliminates the risks people face and also allows children to go to school, “which can really open doors for them later in life,” McKinney said.

In 2017, World Vision provided access to clean water to 3.2 million people.





Global 6K for Water Event Details

World Vision’s goal for this year is to bring water to 50,000 more children. The local goal is to raise $2,500 from registrations and donations.

World Vision will send all participants a Global 6K for Water t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, and a race bib with a photo of the child that participants are walking or running for that day.

Registration

Registration for adults is $50 and $25 for kids 18 years and under.

People can register online at the host site for the Rock Springs Warriors team at https://www.teamworldvision.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=9768.

Little children do not need to be registered to walk or run with an adult unless they would like a shirt and race bib.

McKinney encourages people to register as early as possible even if they will not receive their bib or shirt in time for the race. However, registration will continue right up until race time.

Event Day Details

Date: Saturday, May 19

Time: Late Registration starts at 8:30 am, Race starts at 9 am

Location: Rock Springs Worship Center, 3317 Dewar Dr.

Celebration Sunday

The day after the race, Sunday, May 20, will be Celebration Sunday in which the Rock Springs Warriors will recognize the racers and volunteers and their accomplishments. Anyone can attend to learn more about the Global 6K for Water event and World Vision.

The final impact tallies will be given during the celebration and they will discuss additional options to help these women and children.

The celebration will start at 10 am at the Rock Springs Worship Center.





Anyone Can Participate or Donate

McKinney explains that although it is called a race, in reality it is not.

“We have people who may only be able to walk part of the way who have signed up. Others who have prior engagements have donated to help reach our fundraising goal,” she said. “I think we underestimate the impact we can have if everyone does just a little.”

McKinney said the community has already raised enough money to help almost a dozen children.

The event is designed to be “low-key” and “family friendly” McKinney said. People should feel free to bring their children, whether they walk or ride in a stroller. There will be refreshments at the half-way point.

McKinney also said that they could always use more volunteers. Anyone interested can contact her through the local Rock Springs World Vision Global 6K for Water Facebook page. People can also check out the page for updates and more information.



About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization that is dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice.

World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

For more information, people can visit www.WorldVision.org/mediator.