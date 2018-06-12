Rock the Wyoming Range Gem & Mineral Show is June 15-17

SUBLETTE COUNTY– The Sublette County Rock Hounds is hosting the Wyoming State Mineral and Gem Society Show “Rock the Wyoming Range Gem & Mineral Show” June 15-17, at the Sublette County Fairgrounds Events Center in Marbleton, Wyoming.

The show’s theme is Petrified Woods of Wyoming.

The show will be open from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday and Saturday, June 15 and 16, and 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday, June 17.

There is a $2 admission for kids and adults 12 and older. Children under 12 years of age get in for free.



Attractions and Activities

The show will consist of several attractions and activities such as:

Fluorescent mineral display

Exhibits

Demonstrations

Knapping

“Spike” the animated fossil fish

Field trips

Wheel of Fortune

Kids’ activities

Door prizes

Opals

Jewelry

Rough rock

Slabs

Petrified wood

Jade

Food concessions

For more information regarding the mineral and gem show, email jimgray@wyoming.com.