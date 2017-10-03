Rockin’ The Springs to Raise Money for Young at Heart

Get ready for Rockin’ The Springs, first of it’s kind live-music event to raise money for Young at Heart Community Center.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 21 for Rockin’ The Springs Music Jam fundraiser event at the Sweetwater Events Complex, featuring 8 great local bands, ranging from acoustical, to pop, to county, to rap, rock and metal.

The fun doesn’t stop there!

There will be a chili cook-off, beer tasting, and a variety of local vendors.

All proceeds to go the Young at Heart Foundation, which benefits the residents of Sweetwater County through the Young at Heart Center. All donations are tax deductible.

Rockin’ The Springs

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2-10 pm.

Live Music – All Day Long!

Band Schedule

2 pm: Steve Davis

3 pm: Meisha & Amy

4 pm: 3D band

5 pm: Nowhere Fast

6 pm: Phattlipp

7 pm: TOOM3R

8 pm: Sickamore Treezy

9 pm: Hanover Fist

There will be a Chili Cook-Off, complete with 10 entries with both red and green chili. All chili is made in a commercial kitchen and each entrant provides 10 gallons of chili. People will sample the chili’s and then vote on their favorite! Winner will get a prize and bragging rights of having been voted best.

A Beer Tasting will be provided by Western Wyoming Beverage. They will be sampling a variety of seasonal beers!

.



Throughout the day, there will be a variety of local select vendors available on site!

Vendors Include:

Multiple Tattoo Artists from Black Gold

Henna Body Art by Ellie Davis

Coal Train Coffee and treats

Knotheads Paracording

The Whatever Shack with body Jewelry

Transformations Painting with face painting on spray on temp tattoos

More to come!

.

Tickets

$10 in advance/$15 at the door

Tickets also available at Rocks Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce, and at the Young at Heart 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs. ($15 at the door).

.

For more information about the event join our Rockin’ The Springs Facebook page

Proceeds benefit the Rock Springs Young At Heart Foundation.

For more information call Maxine at 307-871-1659.

.

Follow Young at Heart on Facebook to see more upcoming events!

.

