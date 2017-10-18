0

Rocky Mountain Casing Crews Hiring Oilfield Laborers

Rocky Mountain Casing Crews, Inc. has immediate employment opportunities for oilfield service employees.

Apply in person today!

2751 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs WY

or call 307-362-7050 for details

We are looking to hire:

  • Laydown and casing operators
  • Assistant operators
  • Pipe hands and floor hands
  • Class B CDL drivers
    • CDL drivers are offered an additional hourly incentive.
Prospective employees must pass pre-employment drug and alcohol screening.

Experience is recommended, but we are willing to train the right candidates.
To Apply:

Please apply in person at 2751 Yellowstone Rd. or call 307-362-7050 for details.
