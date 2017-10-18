Rocky Mountain Casing Crews Hiring Oilfield Laborers

Rocky Mountain Casing Crews, Inc. has immediate employment opportunities for oilfield service employees.

Apply in person today!

2751 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs WY

or call 307-362-7050 for details

We are looking to hire:

Laydown and casing operators

Assistant operators

Pipe hands and floor hands

Class B CDL drivers CDL drivers are offered an additional hourly incentive.

.





Prospective employees must pass pre-employment drug and alcohol screening.

Experience is recommended, but we are willing to train the right candidates.

.



To Apply:

Please apply in person at 2751 Yellowstone Rd. or call 307-362-7050 for details.

.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.