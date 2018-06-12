Rocky Mountain Climate Control Seeking Full-Time HVAC Service Technician & Installer

Rocky Mountain Climate Control has an immediate opening for a full-time HVAC Technician & Installer.
Email your resume today!
Qualifications
Ideal candidate must be:
- Honest
- Hard-working
- Able to pass a drug test
- Have a Wyoming driver’s license
*Experience is necessary.
About the Company
Founded in 2001, Rocky Mountain Climate Control is a locally family owned business. We offer a safe, fun, fast-paced work environment.
Rocky Mountain Climate Control offers continuing education to keep you knowledgeable about the newest industry advances.
To Apply
Interested applicants may send their resume and completed employment application to Stephanie at rockymtnclimate@aol.com or bring completed paperwork to our local office.
Rocky Mountain Climate Control
