Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy Hiring Full-Time Front Staff Position!

Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy, a well-respected outpatient physical therapy clinic that has been serving the Rock Springs area since 2000, has an immediate opening for a full-time front staff position. If you are ready to advance professionally or know someone who is, Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy is hiring a front staff position.

. The ideal candidate for this Patient Care Coordinator position must be competent handling phone calls, greeting patients and scheduling appointments, and providing support to our physical therapists. . This person must possess excellent communication, computer and organization skills. They must also demonstrate a willingness to help and continue to learn and grow with our clinic. . .

As a therapist-owned company, we understand our greatest resources are our people, so we work hard to foster their interests and development through continuing education and accelerated skills development programs. We provide opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Fremont Therapy Group, LLC and Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy, LLC recently combined forces in Sweetwater County.

This new partnership is aligned with the same strong core values and philosophies dedicated to making patients’ experience at physical therapy positive, progressive and rewarding.

Fremont Therapy Group has clinics in Green River, Lander, Riverton and Rawlins and has been providing service since1996. Rocky Mountain Sport & Physical Therapy in Rock Springs has been providing service since 2000.

Together we bring a host of specialized skills and advanced training for our patients in areas like hand therapy, lymphedema, pelvic health, dry needling, sports therapy and more.

Our clinics have cultivated a highly skilled, cohesive, and dedicated team of professionals with a vast array of expertise.

We have invested in state-of-the-art facilities that include private treatment rooms, heated therapy pools, and expansive gym areas, creating the optimal environment for our therapists to help their patients’ progress to their optimal potential.

Apply Today!

CALL Deborah Kaufman at 307-349-4558

EMAIL resume to deb@fremonttherapygroup.com or

MAIL resume to 1401 Gateway Blvd Rock Springs, WY, 82901

