Rods & Rails Car Show Winners Announced

ROCK SPRINGS – Held on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs, Rods & Rails took place on June 17, 2017. Car show enthusiasts came from around Wyoming as well as Utah, Colorado and Idaho to show off their cherry rides.

Winners at the show took home a trophy and $100 cash prize.

Class winners included:

Class 1 – Classic Cars 1940 – Earlier – Ray Black, 1935 Pontiac Sedan

Class 2 – Classic Cars 1941 – 1960 – Ray Black, 1951 Chevy Bel Aire

Class 3 – Classic Cars 1961 – 1980 – Denny Jorgensen, 1963 Chevy 409 Impala

Class 4 – Classic Custom Cars – Brian Black, 1967 Chevy Camaro

Class 5 – Late Model Cars all to 1980 – Mike Knez, 2008 Mustang GT Shelby

Class 6 – Classic Truck 1980 – Earlier – Tom Prather, 1955 Chevy Truck

Class 7 – Class Custom Truck 1980 – Earlier – Jim & Shari McKee, 1957 Chevy 3100

Class 8 – Late Model Truck 1981 –Newer – Chris Possehl “Roof Pros” – 2014 Chevy Silverado

Class 9 – Street Rods – Gary Baliff, 1949 Studebacker Straight Coupe

Class 10 – Rat Rod – Aaron Burklow, 1950 GMC

Class 11 – Sports Car – Brett Renick, 2008 Pontiac Solstice

Class 12 – Unfinished – Shannon Guffy, 1957 Chevy 3100 Truck

Class 13 – Special Interest – Jim Wold, 1963 Toyota FJ-40

Class 14 – Classic Motorcycle 1981- Earlier – No entries

Class 15 – Cruiser Motorcycle 1976- Newer – Marty Evans, 2014 Harley Street Glide

Class 16 – Custom Motorcycle – Steve Barrera – 1962 Ed Roth, 3 wheel Trike

Class 17 – Sport Bike – Richard Staley

Class 18 – Class Muscle Car 1980 – Earlier – Casey Spaeny, 1967 Camero

Class 19 – Late Model Muscle Car 1981- Newer – Chris and Sharon Moore, 201 Chevy Camaro

Best of Show – Brian Black, 1967 Chevy Camaro

Mayor’s Choice – Gary Hall, 1930 Ford Coupe

The annual car show is hosted by the City of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA).