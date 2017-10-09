Roll Over Claims Greybull Resident’s Life

GREYBULL — On October 7th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 99 on US 14/16/20 near Greybull, Wyoming. At 4:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling eastbound on US 14/16/20 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road. The driver of the Toyota Tundra over-corrected to the left and lost control of her vehicle. The driver tried to regain control of the Toyota Tundra by steering it back to the right before it went off the roadway. The Toyota Tundra entered the right-of-way and rolled twice before coming to a rest on the vehicle’s wheels.

The driver and a passenger were both ejected from the Toyota Tundra. The two other occupants of the Toyota Tundra were not ejected. All the occupants, except for the driver, were transported by ground ambulance to South Big Horn County Hospital in Basin, Wyoming.

The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. She has been identified as 53-year-old, Greybull, Wyoming resident, Rachel Harwood.

The other occupants of the Toyota Tundra have been identified as 39-year-old Cesar Payano, of Greybull, Wyoming and two female juveniles, ages 15 and 17.

This is the 110th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 95 in 2016, 115 in 2015, and 122 in 2014.