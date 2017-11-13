Roll Over Claims Life Of Sheridan Man; Passenger Suffers Serious Injuries

CASPER — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on November 12th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 184.5 on Interstate 25 near Casper, Wyoming. At 5:07 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2005 Subaru Forester was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. The driver swerved to avoid the deer sending the vehicle into the borrow pit where the vehicle overturned approximately four times. The driver was partially ejected during the rollover and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A passenger in the Subaru was totally ejected during the rollover and was transported to Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger were not properly wearing their seatbelts.

The driver has been identified as 35-year-old Sheridan, Wyoming resident John Gallatin.

The passenger has been identified as 33-year-old Sheridan, Wyoming resident Amanda Gallatin.

This is the 116th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 102 in 2016, 133 in 2015, and 134 in 2014.