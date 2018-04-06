Ronald George Wenz (June 14, 1961 - April 4, 2018).

BIG PINEY — Ronald George Wenz, 56, of Big Piney Wyoming- died suddenly on April 4th at his home. Ronnie was born June 14, 1961, in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

He was the second youngest of five sons, from his parents Dick and Georgia Wenz. Ronnie grew up in Big Piney and went to school for all but one year in the Big Piney school system.

Some of his fondest memories were being a part of his wild friend group and getting into mischief when and wherever it could be found. He cherished his time in red and he was very proud to have been a Big Piney Puncher.

Wherever he went he introduced himself with the line “Ron Wenz, Big Piney Wyoming.” Much to his children’s embarrassment.

Ron received his GED and would eventually receive a technical certificate from the broadcast school in Salt Lake City Utah.

He had a very long and diverse career in the Oil and Gas industry, doing his best to follow in his father’s footsteps and provide for his family.

Although he was baptized as a young boy, he didn’t have a real deep faith for most of his life. However, after attending VOA Rehabilitation Center in Sheridan Wyoming, he started to gain a relationship with Christ. Something that he was very proud of and very willing to share with others.

As a recovering alcoholic, Ronnie loved scripture revolving around redemption, forgiveness and hope.

He even attended several Christian Rock concerts, finding comfort and stability in the message of the lyrics.

Ronnie had several hobbies that he was passionate about.

Photography was one of his first real interests and he loved it throughout the entirety of his life. He could often be found around the casino, mainly sitting a table playing Texas Hold ‘Em.

Skiing was something special between him and his son Zach. It wasn’t unlikely to find the two on the slopes throughout Zach’s childhood and teenage years.

Golfing was a game that he truly loved to play and to watch, he was a member at Rendezvous Meadows Golf Course for many years.

Ronnie was a huge fan of the 70s and 80s detective television shows, mainly the Rockford Files.

Ronnie was a diehard Denver Bronco fan and shed many tears for them.

Ronnie is survived in death by his parents Richard and Georgia Wenz of Big Piney, children Allie Sylte and her husband Jake and daughter Paetyn of Hot Springs South Dakota. His son Zach and ex-wife Karen Wenz of Big Piney. Four brothers Chuck and his wife Lesley, Jeff of Big Piney. Steve and his wife Debbie of Sun City Arizona, and Richard and his Wife Gertrude of San Luis Obispo California. His half-brothers Donny, Trampus, and David, along with his half-sister Kathy. His Great Aunt Ava Davis, Uncle Ron and Aunt Dianne Davison of Big Piney. Along with several nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his Grandparents George and Guelda Davison, Grandmother Ruth Jensen and Great Aunt Millie Thorson.

Funeral services for Ronnie will be held Friday, April 13 at 11:00 AM at the Southwest Sublette Senior Center in Big Piney.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions that will be donated to Paws and Claws in Kemmerer Wyoming, due to Ronnie’s lifelong love of dogs.