Ronald Lee Sherbrook (April 24, 1954 - March 24, 2018).

BIG PINEY — Ronald Lee Sherbrook, 63, of Big Piney, Wyoming passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Ron was born April 24, 1954, in Midland, Michigan to Forrest and Betty (Bonifield) Sherbrook.

He attended elementary school in Curtis, Michigan, and jr. high and high school in Newberry, Michigan.

He married his sweetheart Mary Anne Harvey in Curtis, Michigan on July 31, 1976. Ron and Mary Anne were blessed with two children Carrie and Ronnie.

Ron loved the outdoors and was a past member of the Hell Hole Archers Club; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, camping and spending time with his family; he especially loved watching his older grandsons at wrestling tournaments and watching his youngest grandson grow up.

Ron is survived by his wife Mary Anne Sherbrook; daughter Carrie (Chris) Bezold of Sinclair, WY; son Ron (Tobi) Sherbrook of Marbleton, WY; brothers Bob (Toni) Sherbrook of Curtis, MI, Roger (Teri) Sherbrook of McMillen, MI, Randy (Paula) Sherbrook of Page, AZ; sisters Barbara Brack of Hamlet, IN and Beverly Sherbrook of Tucson, AZ; grandsons Weston and Levi Bezold and Wayron Sherbrook and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 31st at 1:00 PM at the Marbleton Senior Center.

Memorial contributions in Ron’s memory can be made to The American Cancer Society at cancer.org