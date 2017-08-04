Ross Cause Campaign Raises Money For Local Boys & Girls Clubs

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Recently, over 1300 Ross stores partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of America for the annual Ross Cause Campaign. During this national campaign, over three million dollars was donated!

Special thanks to all the staff and patrons of our local Ross Dress for Less for your support and donations to this great campaign. Thanks to all of you, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County received $1,820.32!

These funds will go toward funding educational programs for all members of the club, specifically Power Hour, which Ross sponsors national yearly.

All the members of the Club will benefit greatly from your time and donations.