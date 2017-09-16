Rotary Club Host Hospice Of Sweetwater County Presentation

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Hospice of Sweetwater County was the Rock Springs Rotary Club’s lunchtime program this week at WWCC. Hospice Executive Director, Nicole Mandros, and Support Services Coordinator, Carrie Halter, didn’t even skip a beat when the power went out during the program. They explained the services hospice provides, including bereavement counseling for families and the community and the many levels of support they can provide the terminally ill person. “Hospice is here to support you and allows you to live the way you want to”, said Nicole.

Hospice focuses on promoting quality of life and comfort for those with a terminal illness who are not seeking aggressive or curative treatments. Hospice is available twenty-four hours per day and provides services in a person’s home as well as in assisted living facilities, long-term care facilities and in the hospital setting as needed.

The skilled interdisciplinary team provides physical, social, emotional and spiritual support based on individual needs. Services provided include: skilled nursing care, social services, home health aide, caregiver respite, disposable supplies, durable medical equipment, medications related to the terminal diagnosis and access to the hospice library resources.

Hospice of Sweetwater County is a non-profit organization which receives some of their funding from billing Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance for patient services and the rest comes from grants, memorials, and donations, either through direct giving or through fund raisers. Hospice provides services based on eligibility, not on ability to pay, insurance coverage or financial status. Nicole stated, “Any care that is not reimbursed by insurance or any care provided to those without insurance is supplemented by other funding. We do not bill our patients or their families.

This is something we are very proud of as an organization.” “We should all recognize the key role Hospice plays for not only the patient but the caregiver in our community,” said Rotary President Tim Savage. “We all should support Hospice and the mission, volunteer a few hours a month and attend their fundraisers. What a terrific way to remember and respect the passing of a loved one,” said Savage. Carrie added that “Hospice focuses on the family in addition to the patient.” Bereavement services are extended to the family for several months after a patient dies, and services include mailings, one-on-one support, and group support. “The passing of a loved one can cause upheaval in someone’s life, and we are here to help during that time of adjustment,” said Halter.

Those interested in making a tax-deductible donation to Hospice of Sweetwater County can visit www.myhsc.org and click on the “Donate Now” link or send donations to 333 Broadway, Suite 220 Rock Springs, WY 82901.

The organization is always looking for more volunteers in a variety of areas. Volunteer applications are also available on the website. Hospice of Sweetwater County hosts grief and loss support group meetings on the first and third Thursday of each month at the office. These meetings are open to anyone in the public. Call Carrie at 362-1990 for more information.