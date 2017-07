SWEETWATER COUNTY — Parents, you don’t need to make breakfast before you take the family to the Red Desert parade Saturday morning.

Rock Springs Rotary is providing a FREE pancake breakfast from 8 am to 10 am at the Parish Center.

Pancakes, ham, coffee, and juice will be provided.

Any donations will be appreciated, though not necessary, and will fund a nursing Scholarship at WWCC and food for the Soup Kitchen.

Come out and enjoy the parade and Rotary’s famous pancakes.