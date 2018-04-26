ROCK SPRINGS — Martin Ayala is the Rotary Club Rock Springs High School Student of the Month. Rotary recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of this academic standout and his parents at an April Rotary meeting.

Martin has 4.0 grade point, an ACT score of 27, is a member and treasurer of the National Honors Society (NHS) and is a member of the student council. He has earned honor roll four years in a row. Martin will have over 200 hours of community service through the Energy Academy, NHS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and his church. He enjoys skate boarding, snowboarding, rock climbing and anything to do with chemistry. He is employed at the Civic Center as a climbing wall facilitator. Martin wants to become a Chemical Engineer and has been accepted to the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“Rotary recognizes not only this top student, but the parents, teachers, and counselors who all play a large part. It is amazing and challenges us all by seeing what Martin has already accomplished,” said President Tim Savage.