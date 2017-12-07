Rotary Salutes Top Students At Black Butte High

ROCK SPRINGS — Jordan Smothers and Manual Diaz of Black Butte High School are Rotary’s Students of the Semester. Rotary recognized and celebrated the academic accomplishments of these two at Rotary’s December 5th meeting. “We had a pizza party and the kids really seemed to enjoy that”, said Tim Savage of Rotary.

Jordan’s mother, Jennifer Fewkes, and grandparents, Steven and Jackie Smothers, were in attendance as well as Manual’s mother, Celia Cuellar.

After a short meeting to discuss upcoming events, Principal Mike Maloney briefed Rotary on the activities and achievements of these two outstanding students.

Jordan is a freshman, enjoys all her classes and teachers. She especially likes the arts, math, and is always reading two or three books for fun. Her service projects this year included preparing breakfast for first responders, a carnival, haunted house, and city-wide cleanup.

Manuel is a sophomore and is focused on math, engineering, and science. He is a serious student that enjoys CAD and robotics classes. Manuel also participated in the Statewide math competition, the first responders breakfast, and city-wide cleanup. He hopes to land an internship at an engineering firm here in town and go on to become a mechanical engineer.