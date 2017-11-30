Rowland Laverne Fisher (August 26, 1939 – November 14, 2017)

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Rowland Laverne Fisher dies age 78, of 6564 W Shipp Drive, Golden Valley, Az passed at 1:10 pm November 14, 2017, at home.

He was Born in Longmont Colorado. The son of Joseph and Madeline Welsh Fisher.

He graduated from high school in Rock Springs Wyoming. He served in the Navy from January 9,1959-January 3,1963.

He married Rose Comstockbin Pinedale Wyoming June 9, 1973.

He worked at General Chemical until he retired in 1993. He also drove school bus for five years for Sweetwater County School District #1

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kingman, AZ.

Survivors include his wife Rose of Golden Valley. Two sons Michael (Mickey) Ray Fisher of Rock Springs, Wyo, Matthew Alfred Fisher of Cheyenne Wyoming, one daughter Margaret Lynn Taylor of Lander Wyoming, one sister-in-law Ellen Fisher; and his wife’s Family.

He was preceded in death by his son Michael Edward Fisher, and his brother Harold Fisher. He also had 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services have already taken place in Kingman Az at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He is Buried in Chloride Cemetary in Chloride Arizona