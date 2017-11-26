Roy Pendleton Jr (March 3, 1934 - November 25, 2017).

FT. BRIDGER — Roy Pendleton Jr. of Ft. Bridger WY, born March 3, 1934, passed away peacefully on November 25th, 2017.

He was proceeded in death by his Wife, Patricia Pendleton, Grand Daughter Heather Jaimez and Father and Mother Roy and Edna Pendleton.

He is survived by his Daughter and Son in Law Julie and David Dumas, Sons and Daughters in Law Brad and Kandi Pendleton and Steven and Jeanne Pendleton, and Brothers and Sisters in law Richard and Kathleen Pendleton and Dave and Jean Pendleton and Grandchildren Kole and Konnor Jaimez, and Zack, Chase, Megan and Morgan Pendleton and Great Grandchild Kingsley Kole Jaimez.