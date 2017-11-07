RS Chamber Cautions Members About Magnet Seller

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a message from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce:

It has been brought to our attention by several member businesses, that a group known as “Wiki-Business Group” is proclaiming to be partnering with the City of Rock Springs and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce to sell ads spots on their magnets.

We have been informed that they are contacting our members and soliciting for advertising sponsorships.

Please be advised that we will provide a notice prior to any advertising opportunities that we will be partnering on.

We do ask that you be cautious when making decisions regarding your advertising purchases and please do so at your own risk.

If you have any questions regarding the content of this message, please feel free to contact myself or a member of the staff and we will be happy to assist in this matter.

Thank you for your continued support of our organization.

Sincerely,

Dave Hanks, CEO

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

307-362-3771