RS City Council Approves Board Appointments

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council approved four board and commission appointments during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The council unanimously approved Mayor Carl R. Demshar’s nominations. Councilor Jason Armstrong was absent from the meeting.

Appointments

Pam Schumacher was appointed to the Board of Adjustment for a first term.

Kandi Pendleton was appointed to the Board of Adjustment for a second term.

Bryan Seppie was appointed to Communities Protecting the Green River. Seppie is filling a vacancy created by Fred Ostler.

Dan Kennedy was appointed the the Planning and Zoning Commission. Kennedy is filling the unexpired term of Mark Erickson.