RS City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Commercial Sale of Pets

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council approved an ordinance tonight that will prohibit the sale of commercially bred dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores, retail businesses, and other commercial establishments in the City of Rock Springs.

The ordinance will make it unlawful for any person to sell any live dog, cat, or rabbit in any pet store, retail business, or other commercial establishment located in the City of Rock Springs, unless the animal was obtained from an animal shelter, nonprofit rescue, or humane organization.

The ordinance intends to keep dogs, cats, and rabbits bred at “substandard breeding facilities, known as ‘puppy mills’ or ‘kitten factories,’ which mass produce animals for sale to the public” out of the community. It also states that “backyard breeding” and other substandard breeding “contribute to the proliferation of homeless and unwanted animals.”

It also states that the City of Rock Springs should set an example to other communities to show “compassionate and humane treatment of animals.”



The Council’s Vote

The city council voted seven for the ordinance and one against. Councilors Tim Savage, David Halter, Billy Shalata, Glennise Wendorf, Rose Moseby, David Tate, and Mayor Carl R. Demshar voted to approve the ordinance, while councilor Rob Zotti voted against it.

Councilor Jason Armstrong was not present.



Ordinance is “Hypocritical”

Zotti said there have been no numbers presented to support the claim that the ordinance will save the city money spent on Rock Springs Animal Control, so he does not believe that is a valid argument.

He also said that this ordinance does not stop people from “emotionally buying” pets and later dropping them off at animal control.

The topics of saving money spent on animal control and emotionally buying pets came up in a previous council meeting.

He also said that people will still have access to any pet they desire, whether bred responsibly or not, on the internet.

“It’s kind of crazy to me to tell businesses what they can and cannot sell,” Zotti said, adding that it is up to the consumer what they buy and do not buy.

Zotti finished his comments explaining his position by saying that the ordinance is suppose to protect and save animals, but it only pertains to dogs, cats, and rabbits.

During the first reading of the ordinance, the council eliminated all other domesticated animals from the ordinance. Zotti said that the elimination indicates to him that the city is not adopting the ordinance out of care for animals.

“I just don’t see how we can claim this moral high ground and then eliminate a whole other group of animals,” Zotti said, adding that the ordinance is “hypocritical”.



More About the Ordinance

The ordinance says that it will not affect the consumer’s ability to get a pet from the breeder of his or her choice, whether it be from a breed-specific rescue organization or from a breeder of breed-specific pedigreed pets where the consumer can see the conditions in which the animals are bred.