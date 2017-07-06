RS City Council Asked To Reconsider Alcohol Sales Hours

ROCK SPRINGS — During the petition portion of the Rock Springs City Council meeting, Cassandra Crumpton with Prevention Managment Organization of Wyoming asked the council to reconsider their decision expanding alcohol sales hours after the Sweetwater County Commissioners voted against the new hours today.

Councilman Robb Zotti expressed his concern that there is no data to backup the benefits of prohibiting sales from 2:00 am to 6:00 am. Zotti said that he is against unnecessary efforts too regulate people’s actions which would otherwise be legal. Zotti asked what harm comes from purchasing a six pack of beer during an early morning fishing trip.

Crumpton agreed the data doesn’t exist. She said that only one small community in Wyoming has alcohol sales that begin at 4:00 am, making it impossible to gather information.

Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco emphatically spoke against the expanded hours citing public safety. Pacheco said that alcohol related issues have plateaued and expanded hours would be a step backwards.

Crumpton said that despite a lack of evidence the ‘pause’ period is considered a national best practice.

During the debate, councilman David Halter said that he can see both sides of the debate. He said that the council’s vote to expand hours was largely based on one-sided presentations put on by proponents of expanded hours. Halter said that the public needs to express their opinions somewhere other than on Facebook, preferably at a City Council meeting.

Crumpton said she was remiss in not being present to present a counter argument during the three readings the city held before passing the extended hours.

Councilman David Tate said that keeping the hours uniform throughout the area is important to prevent already intoxicated people from taking to the road to purchase more alcohol in another community where hours are earlier.

Island Richards with Kelly Convenience Center said that his stores are now opening earlier but have not seen any issues in the days since the change went into effect. Richards pointed out that his stores actually close earlier than legally required. Richards added that most problem drinkers come into stores earlier in the evening in his experience.

Demshar said he enjoyed the discussion with input from both sides, “If we had that input before, who knows what we would have decided?”