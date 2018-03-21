RS City Council Debates Prohibiting the Commercial Sale of Pets

ROCK SPRINGS—A proposed ordinance that would prohibit the sale of animals to pet stores unless the animal is obtained from an animal shelter, nonprofit rescue, or humane organization caused differing viewpoints at last night’s regularly scheduled city council meeting.



Differing Opinions

Some community members and Rock Springs city councilors argue that the ordinance could infringe upon the pet store owners’ rights.

Supporters of the ordinance believe the only intention of the ordinance is to keep animals that were bred at substandard facilities out of the community.

Though opponents to the ordinance believe the ordinance is well-intentioned, they don’t think it will have the intended outcomes.



Keeping Puppy Mill Dogs Out of the Community

Rock Springs Animal Control Supervisor Mike Kiggins drafted the ordinance to keep local pet stores from selling puppy mill dogs and kitten factory cats. He said Rock Springs has had cases in the past where a business was selling dogs that came from puppy mills.

He said he became aware of the issue when the local vets started reporting several sick and diseased dogs to animal control.

Despite trying to stop the sale of the puppy mills dog for four years, the business practices only changed when the Humane Society of the United States shut the mills down. Kiggins wants the ordinance to prevent this from happening again.

As of now, Kiggins is not aware of any businesses selling animals from these kinds of facilities.



Supply and Demand

Community member Michael Boren expressed his concern over the ordinance, saying that as long as people are willing to pay money for specific breeds of dogs, the problem of puppy mills will persist, and that this ordinance would only negatively affect the city’s economy.

He believes the ordinance would only result in the “punishing of local businesses” and take economic transactions from the community.

“I just don’t see how it’s the council’s position to eliminate an entire aspect of the city’s economy, especially when the expert on the issue is saying there’s currently no problem here in town,” Boren said.



Laws vs. Education

Councilors Jason Armstrong and Rob Zotti agreed with Boren’s position, saying that a law is the wrong solution to this issue.

“Laws don’t stop people from doing things, it’s education. It’s educating people and getting them to make the decisions on their own,” Zotti said.

Armstrong said that he thinks adopting and rescuing pets is great, but that some people want specific breeds of dogs.

“I don’t see a problem with buying those in a public place of business, which is taxable by the way,” Armstrong said.



City Has Responsibility to Protect Consumers

Council Tim Savage showed his support for the ordinance by pointing out the positive impact the ordinance would have on the city. He said the county spends roughly $1 million every year to house, take care of, feed, and re-home animals.

He argues that keeping “diseased and genetically inferior animals” from entering the community would reduce the number of animals that end up at animal control, and would therefore save the city money.

“We have a concern to protect our consumers from defective products that they buy in an emotional state. This isn’t a big brother issue, this is protecting the consumer, helping the city to lower its expenses, and try to be more efficient to run like a business,” Savage said.



“Vilifying the Breeders”

Community member Holly Brokaw expressed her opposition to the ordinance by saying it is “directly vilifying the breeders”.

She said the ordinance does not specify that dogs with lack of health testing and shots should not be allowed for sale, but rather says animals that come from ‘backyard breeders’ should not be allowed.

“It is not the person who produces the dogs fault. It is the person who drops it off at the rescue. The person who doesn’t keep it secure in their yard,” Brokaw said.



Amendment to Ordinance

Armstrong proposed a wording change to the amendment that would strike the phrase “or other domesticated breed of animal” from Article 3-544 from the ordinance.

He argued that this wording suggests the sale of any type of domestic animals such as reptiles, birds, and hamsters would be prohibited for sale.

Armstrong, Zotti, Savage, Rose Moseby, Glennise Wendorf, David Tate, Billy Shalata, David Halter, and Mayor Carl Demshar voted in favor of the amendment.

The second reading for the ordinance with the amendment change will take place on April 3 at the regularly scheduled meeting.

Click here to view the ordinance. The ordinance is located at the end of the agenda packet on page 212.