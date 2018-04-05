RS City Council Proclaims Next Week as National Library Week

ROCK SPRINGS– Mayor Carl R. Demshar Jr. signed a proclamation during the Rock Springs city council meeting on Tuesday, declaring the week of April 8 through April 14 as National Library Week.



The Proclamation

The proclamation recognizes the efforts that librarians and library workers do to better communities, campuses, and schools.

The proclamation states that, “libraries are pioneers supporting democracy and effecting social change, with a commitment to providing equitable access to information for all library users regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or socio-economic status.

“Libraries lead in working with diverse communities, including people of color, immigrants and people with disabilities, offering services and educational resources that transform communities, open minds and promote inclusion and diversity.”

To view the proclamation in its entirety, click here and go to page 19.



Sweetwater County Libraries

The local libraries encourage the community to come out to the libraries, not only next week, but all year long to explore the many programs, events, and books available.

There are three libraries in Sweetwater County, including:

The Sweetwater County Library System also has six branch libraries located throughout the county in Bairoil, Farson, Wamsutter, Granger, Superior, and Reliance.