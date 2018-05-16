RS City Council Recognizes National Police Week, RSPD to Host Open House

ROCK SPRINGS– Mayor Carl R. Demshar presented a proclamation declaring the week of May 13-19, 2018 as National Police Week at the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Demshar presented Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco, Cmdr. Clark Robinson, and Officer Austin Soto with the proclamation.



The Proclamation

The Congress and the President of the United States designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, which the council recognized by ending their meeting with a moment of silence.

The National Police Week proclamation read by Mayor Demshar states that “the members of the Rock Springs Police Department play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Rock Springs.”

It continues by saying that it is important that the Rock Springs residents “know and understand the problems, duties, and responsibilities of their police department,” and that the RSPD “recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property by protecting them against violence and disorder.”

“Officers face the threat of violence every day, they routinely put their lives on the line to defend ours, and the price of that bravery cannot be measured,” the proclamation says. “The steadfast dedication of our law enforcement officers warrants much more than praise.”

The full proclamation can be viewed here on page 16.



RSPD Open House

The RSPD will be hosting an Open House on Thursday, May 17, from 5 to 7 pm to show and teach the community more about what the Police Department does on a daily basis.

Chief Dwane Pacheco said they will be giving tours of the police department, and will be showing the tasers and the new police cars. The bomb squad will be there, as well as the K-9 officers. There will also be a scavenger hunt for kids.

In 1915, Rock Springs police officer Thomas Harris was killed while serving on duty, and now Harris’ great-great-granddaughter Tiffany Harris is an employee of the RSPD. Tiffany will give a speech and then the RSPD will present the colors to the Harris family.

Chief Pacheco said the Open House is a great opportunity for the community to interact with the officers in a “not so formal manner”.