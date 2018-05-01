RS City Council Tables Ordinance Amending City Employee Policies

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council tabled an ordinance amending the city’s employee policies and procedures at tonight’s meeting.
The council voted 5-3 to table the ordinance for a second time after making five more changes to the ordinance’s wording. Councilors Billy Shalata and Glennise Wendorf, and Mayor Carl R. Demshar Jr. voted against tabling the ordinance, saying they believe the ordinance as been looked at and amended enough.
Councilor Rob Zotti said the council received an email today with a number of things to clean up in the ordinance, and said he didn’t want to take action on anything until he had time to review the content of the email.
Zotti and councilors David Halter, Tim Savage, Rose Moseby, and Jason Armstrong voted to table it. Councilor David Tate was absent from the meeting.
Additional changes made to the ordinance included cleaning up language and the following:
- Add “on a prorated basis” to part time employees’ holiday benefits, so their holiday leave pay is in proportion to the hours they work
- Clarify that no elected officials of the city shall be eligible for employment by the city until at least six months after leaving office
- Add that employees of the city covered by civil service are not eligible to apply or be hired into non-civil service positions in the city until they have formally retired from the civil service position and have waited at least six months from the date of retiring from the position