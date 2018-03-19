RS City Council to Consider Prohibiting Commercial Sale of Dogs, Cats

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs is looking at regulating commercial establishments and backyard breeders regarding sale of live pets within city limits.

The Rock Springs City Council will host the first reading of a new ordinance that would prohibit sale of commercially bred dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores, retail businesses, and other commercial establishments.

The ordinance is to crack down on puppy mills and kitten factories, which mass produce animals for sale to the public.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Backyard breeding and subsequent sale of commercially bred dogs, cats, and rabbits contribute to the homeless and unwanted animals at local animal shelters, according to the ordinance.

The letter of the ordinance will make it unlawful for any person to sell any live dog, cat, or rabbit or other domesticated breed of animal in any pet store, retail business, or other commercial establishment located in the City of Rock Springs, unless the animal was obtained from an animal shelter, nonprofit rescue, or humane organization.

The ordinance says that it will not affect the consumer’s ability to get a pet from the breeder of his or her choice, whether it be from a breed-specific rescue organization or from a breeder of breed-specific pedigreed pets where the consumer can see the conditions in which the animals are bred.

Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 pm Tuesday, March 20 at Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D St.

Read the full ordinance at the end of the packet available here.

Also, view the full Rock Springs City Council agenda here.