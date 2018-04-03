RS City Council to Host Second Reading of Ordinance Prohibiting Commercial Sale of Pets

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will host the second reading of a new ordinance that would prohibit sale of commercially bred dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores, retail businesses, and other commercial establishments.

The letter of the ordinance will make it unlawful for any person to sell any live dog, cat, or rabbit in any pet store, retail business, or other commercial establishment located in the City of Rock Springs, unless the animal was obtained from an animal shelter, nonprofit rescue, or humane organization.

During the first reading on March 20, the council voted to strike the phrase “or other domesticated breed of animal” from Article 3-544 from the ordinance.

It was argued that the original wording suggested that any type of domestic animals such as reptiles, birds, and hamsters would be prohibited for sale.

The ordinance says that it will not affect the consumer’s ability to get a pet from the breeder of his or her choice, whether it be from a breed-specific rescue organization or from a breeder of breed-specific pedigreed pets where the consumer can see the conditions in which the animals are bred.

Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 pm Tuesday, April 4 at Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D St.

Read the full ordinance on page 172 of the packet available here.

Also, view the full Rock Springs City Council agenda here.