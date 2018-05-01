RS City Council to Host Third Reading for Ordinance Amending Employee Policies

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will host a third reading on an ordinance amending the city’s employee policies and procedures at tonight’s meeting, starting at 7 pm at City Hall.

The council has made several amendments to Section 1-604(c) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs entitled “Adopting the Personnel Policies and Procedures Relating to the City of Rock Springs Employees”.

The ordinance was tabled after a third reading at the last city council meeting on Tuesday, April 17, after the council made additional wording changes and amendments.



Proposed changes to the ordinance include:

Language changes in the nepotism section, in which supervisors cannot be in charge of related employees.

Clarifications in the termination of employees section, in which employees will need to give two-weeks notice.

Adding “domestic partner” to the list of qualifying relationships in the funeral leave section.

Adding language to clarify city employees are prohibited to accept or obtain personal gifts with a value of at least $25 from anyone seeking business with the city.

Grandfathering in employees who have worked for the city for at least one year to receive holiday benefits, vacation benefits, and sick leave.

Mayor Demshar emphasized the importance of making sure the ordinance and the amendments are worded correctly, so they do not have to visit the ordinance again in the near future. Therefore, the council may propose additional amendments at tonight’s meeting.

Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 pm Tuesday, May 1 at Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D St.

