RS City Council Will Hold Public Hearing to Discuss Downtown Outdoor Dining

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council will hold a public hearing during its meeting on May 1 to discuss amendments to an ordinance that would allow restaurants in downtown Rock Springs to offer outdoor dining areas in front of the business.

On April 11, the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved a petition requested by the city of Rock Springs to amend Section 13-809 to add “Dining Decks” as a Permitted Accessory Use in the B-3 Zoning District, and to add a new Section 13-819, which sets forth regulations for Dining Decks.

If the council approves the amendments, downtown businesses will be able to add outdoor dining areas after going through an approval process and following certain requirements.



The Requirements

The outdoor dining decks may only be operated seasonally, from May 1 to October 31. Tables, chairs, umbrellas and any other equipment must be stored away on the restaurant premises during the off-season.

There must be a minimum six-foot sidewalk clearance.

Restaurants would usually end up renting parking spaces from the City Council for a dining deck, and any structure that denies access to fire hydrants would not be allowed.

The umbrellas cannot extend beyond the table.

Alcohol may only be served to people at the tables.

The restaurant providing the dining deck space would be responsible for maintenance, including snow removal if necessary.

Building inspection and fire inspection would be involved. Outdoor heaters are the primary fire concern.

The Rock Springs City Council will hold the public hearing during its regularly scheduled meeting on May 1 at 7 pm at Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D St.