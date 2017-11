ROCK SPRINGS — Councilmember David Tate reports that the Rock Springs Buildings Committee has voted to raze the Rock Springs Community Center building which suffered a recent water leak.

Rob Zotti and Mayor Carl Demshar said the building’s location and construction will always lead to flooding issues, which have been ongoing for years.

City legal staff recommended putting the $85,000 recommended plan to raze the building into the form of a motion to be voted on at an upcoming meeting.