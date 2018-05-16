RS & GR Team Up To Host City Wide Clean-Up

ROCK SPRINGS & GREEN RIVER — Saturday, May 19 is a city wide clean-up day in both Rock Springs and Green River. Both city chambers encourage citizens to come out and help clean up the community.

“It completely depends on volunteers and the community willing to donate to help this event happen,” Erin Keck, Rock Springs Chamber said. “The event depends on donations.”

Keck said many items for the event were donated in order to made the event possible including large bags donated by WYDOT, bottled water from Smith’s, gloves were donated from industry partners, and much more.

“Keeping things nice for the community is incredibly important,” Keck said. “Especially for us, with the wind blowing really hard, it’s hard to keep the area clean. The wind is always picking up garbage, even with people not littering.”

The clean-up event will be going on in both towns, with supplies and food provided for volunteers in both Rock Springs and Green River.

“It is a great opportunity for residents to participate in an important effort to improve the conditions of our neighborhoods and renew our commitment to keeping Green River a place we can all be proud of,” Debbie Alvarez, Green River Chamber said.

For Citizens and Visitors Alike

“People from around the world visit our community during the summer months. Many families come to visit and attend summer events. Tourism is an important part of our economy and the money it earns is helpful to everyone,” Alvarez said.

“Our community really steps up and comes together to take care of our home and keep it looking it’s best, not just for ourselves, but also for all of the travelers who visit us each year. We’re essentially the gateway to Yellowstone,” Keck said.

It is necessary to keep our environment clean because we get fresh air and reduce pollution, Alvarez said.

“An unclean community leads to a bad condition for our society, arrival of diseases and becomes a place we cannot be proud of.”

Keck concluded that this event is really made possible each year by the community as a whole.

“Without the hundreds of volunteers who adopt an area to clean and the business partners who donate the supplies and sponsor our Luncheon, we wouldn’t be able to make such an impact,” she said.

Need-To-Know Event Info

Rock Springs

It’s time for the 15th Annual Rock Springs City-Wide Clean Up, co-sponsored by the City of Rock Springs and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce! Every year, teams, businesses, and individuals come together to collect the several tons of trash that collect throughout the year.

This year’s event will be Saturday, May 19th, with a FREE LUNCH and raffle drawings at the Young at Heart Senior Center at 1pm. Bags, gloves, and bottled water will be available for volunteers at the Chamber. Pull a team together and call 362-3771 or stop by at 1897 Dewar Drive after May 1st to get signed up!

Green River

The City of Green River has partnered with the Green River Chamber to organize a community-wide clean-up day on Saturday, May 19th from 8 am – 10 am. Meet at the Green River Chamber/Visitor Center: 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way.

Free breakfast will be donated by McDonalds and Smith’s Food and Drug Stores. Call the Green River Chamber for more information @ 307-875-5711 or visit our website: www.greenriver.com