RS Men’s Hockey Poker Tournament And Bud Cup To Benefit Seppie Family

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Men’s Hockey Association are hosting fundraising events for Landon Seppie and his family. This Friday night they are hosting a Poker tournament at Marty’s Gastro Pub beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Also at the poker tournament, they will be raffling on the booze wagon, where all of those proceeds will be donated to the Seppie family.

The tickets for the wagon are located at Marty’s and are on sale now.

Fifty percent of the pot will be donated, while the other fifty percent will go towards the payout of the tournament winners.

They have room for 80 players, with a $100 buy-in they are hoping to raise another $4k towards the cause.

This will coordinate with the men’s hockey tournament, The Bud Cup, which is next weekend.

This will be the 31st year they have hosted this tournament in Rock Springs.

In recent years the focus of the tournament has shifted from what some characterized as a drunken weekend of hockey to an opportunity to raise money for a local family in need.

The sign up sheet is at the bar at Marty’s and it is a first come first serve.

Organizers ask the people leave their name and phone number and bring their buy-in when they show up Friday night.

If you have any questions please call Nathan Schmidt at (307) 371-0815.