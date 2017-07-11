RS Municipal Court Warrant List

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has obtained an updated list of active Rock Springs Municipal Court Warrants.
This list is for active warrants issued from January 1st 2017 through July 7th 2017.
There are currently approx. 40 active RS Municipal Warrants issued since the first of the year.
If you are, or know someone who is on this list, please have them contact the court (352-1551) and take care of the warrant. Or contact your local law enforcement as to the wanted person’s whereabouts and they would be glad to “stop by and pick them up.”
Active RS Municipal Court Warrants: 1-2017 to 7-2117
Aaron Lassila
Agustin Perez
Charlien G Alverez-Ortega
Jonathan Nieto
Natasha Hagemann
Kenzie Bechtol
Alfredo Marquina
Melanie Sorensen
Todd Beresford
Timothy Reed
Julie Seals
Dustin Punches
Kelsey Garcia
David Babel
Berenice Campos-De Lora
Tommy Strickland
Tyler Frank
Jose Partida
Brent Francis
Katryna Oswald
Christopher Armstrong
Michael Roswell
Joseph Vail
Andrew Maldonado
Joe Aguirre IV
Kerry Roberts
Antonio Mehia-Barraza
Jerris Jones
Tyshaun Tacheene
Joseph Leber
Tony Boralho
William McCourt
Matthieu Marini
Justin Moore
Jason Winch
Mykael Vondenkamp
Kirk Steffey
Devyn Dyer
Melody Lux
Dallas Allen