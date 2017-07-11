0

CRIME

RS Municipal Court Warrant List

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has obtained an updated list of active Rock Springs Municipal Court Warrants.

This list is for active warrants issued from January 1st 2017 through July 7th 2017.

There are currently approx. 40 active RS Municipal Warrants issued since the first of the year.

If you are, or know someone who is on this list, please have them contact the court (352-1551) and  take care of the warrant. Or contact your local law enforcement as to the wanted person’s whereabouts and they would be glad to “stop by and pick them up.”

 

Active RS Municipal Court Warrants: 1-2017 to 7-2117

Aaron  Lassila

Agustin  Perez

Charlien G Alverez-Ortega

Jonathan  Nieto

Natasha  Hagemann

Kenzie Bechtol

Alfredo  Marquina

Melanie  Sorensen

Todd  Beresford

Timothy  Reed

Julie  Seals

Dustin  Punches

Kelsey  Garcia

David  Babel

Berenice Campos-De Lora

Tommy  Strickland

Tyler  Frank

Jose  Partida

Brent  Francis

Katryna  Oswald

Christopher  Armstrong

Michael  Roswell

Joseph  Vail

Andrew  Maldonado

Joe Aguirre IV

Kerry  Roberts

Antonio Mehia-Barraza

Jerris  Jones

Tyshaun  Tacheene

Joseph  Leber

Tony  Boralho

William  McCourt

Matthieu  Marini

Justin  Moore

Jason  Winch

Mykael  Vondenkamp

Kirk  Steffey

Devyn  Dyer

Melody  Lux

Dallas Allen