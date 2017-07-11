RS Municipal Court Warrant List

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has obtained an updated list of active Rock Springs Municipal Court Warrants.

This list is for active warrants issued from January 1st 2017 through July 7th 2017.

There are currently approx. 40 active RS Municipal Warrants issued since the first of the year.

If you are, or know someone who is on this list, please have them contact the court (352-1551) and take care of the warrant. Or contact your local law enforcement as to the wanted person’s whereabouts and they would be glad to “stop by and pick them up.”

Active RS Municipal Court Warrants: 1-2017 to 7-2117

Aaron Lassila

Agustin Perez

Charlien G Alverez-Ortega

Jonathan Nieto

Natasha Hagemann

Kenzie Bechtol

Alfredo Marquina

Melanie Sorensen

Todd Beresford

Timothy Reed

Julie Seals

Dustin Punches

Kelsey Garcia

David Babel

Berenice Campos-De Lora

Tommy Strickland

Tyler Frank

Jose Partida

Brent Francis

Katryna Oswald

Christopher Armstrong

Michael Roswell

Joseph Vail

Andrew Maldonado

Joe Aguirre IV

Kerry Roberts

Antonio Mehia-Barraza

Jerris Jones

Tyshaun Tacheene

Joseph Leber

Tony Boralho

William McCourt

Matthieu Marini

Justin Moore

Jason Winch

Mykael Vondenkamp

Kirk Steffey

Devyn Dyer

Melody Lux

Dallas Allen