RSHS 2017-18 Winter Sports Schedules

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School winter sports seasons are kicking off with their first competitions this weekend.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball teams are playing at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper for a tournament from Thursday, December 7 to Saturday, December 9.

Tigers wrestling will be competing at a tournament in Evanston on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9.

Tigers swimming and diving will be at Gillette on Friday and Saturday.

Tigers indoor track and field will start in January.

Check out the complete winter sports schedules below.

Rock Springs High School

Boys Basketball

12/7- 12/9– Kelly Walsh High School Tournament

12/14-12/16– Flaming Gorge Classic

1/4-1/6– at Cheyenne

1/12– Cheyenne South

1/13– Laramie

1/18– at Evanston

1/19– at Jackson

1/25– at Rock Springs

2/2– at Natrona

2/3– at Kelly Walsh

2/9– Evanston

2/10– Jackson

2/15– Rock Springs

2/23– Natrona

2/24– Kelly Walsh

3/1-3/3– Regionals at Jackson

3/8-3/10– State at Casper

Girls Basketball

12/7- 12/9– at Kelly Walsh High School Tournament

12/14-12/16– Flaming Gorge Classic

1/4-1/6– at Cheyenne

1/12– Cheyenne South

1/13– Laramie

1/18– at Evanston

1/19– at Jackson

1/25– at Rock Springs

2/2– at Natrona

2/3– at Kelly Walsh

2/9– Evanston

2/10– Jackson

2/15– Rock Springs

2/23– Natrona

2/24– Kelly Walsh

3/1-3/3– Regionals at Jackson

3/8-3/10– State at Casper

Wrestling

12/8-12/9– at Evanston

12/14– at Rifle, CO

12/15-12/16– at Grand Junction, CO

1/5-1/6– Green River Invitational

1/12-1/13– at Vernal, UT Uintah

1/16– at Kelly Walsh

1/19-1/20– at Idaho Falls, ID

1/26-1/27– at Riverton

1/31– Evanston

2/1– at Star Valley

2/3– Conference Duals at Rock Springs

2/8– at Rock Springs

2/9– at Jackson

2/16-2/17– Regionals at Evanston

2/23-2/24– State at Casper

Boys Swimming and Diving

12/8– at Gillette

12/9– at Gillette

12/15– Green River Pre-Invite

12/16– Green River Invitational

12/21– at Lander

12/29– at Laramie

12/30– at Laramie

1/5– Rock Springs, Lyman, Kemmerer

1/6– at Evanston

1/12– at Cheyenne Central

1/13– at Cheyenne South

1/19– at Lyman

1/20– Green River Invitational

1/26– at Gillette

1/27– at Gillette

2/2-2/3– Regionals at Kelly Walsh

2/8– at Pinedale

2/16-2/17– State at Laramie

Indoor Track and Field