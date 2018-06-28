RSHS 2018 Hall of Fame Class Announced

ROCK SPPRINGS– The 2018 Class of Inductees to the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame has been announced.
The 2018 inductees include a number of distinguished alumni, athletes, teams, coaches, and sponsors and contributors.
The 2018 Class of Inductees
Distinguished Alumni
- Dr. Bernadine Craft
- Dr. Jay Bachicha
- Shane Reeves
Athletes
- John Wendling
- Brandy Brown
- Dickie Tullock
- Steve Larsen
Team
- 2001-2002 Back to Back State Championship Football teams
Coaches
- Jamie Christensen
- Mike Lopiccolo
Sponsor/Contributor
- Bonnie Legerski
- Robert “Bob” Carmine
2018 Hall of Fame Events
RSHS will celebrate the 2018 inductees to the Hall of Fame August 23 through August 25.
This year’s events include:
- Thursday, August 23- Tiger Town Bash and Social
- Friday, August 24- RSHS Tiger Football game with Inductee Presentation
- Saturday, August 25- RSHS Hall of Fame Induction Banquet
Tickets for the banquet go on sale in early July, and anyone in the public can purchase a ticket to attend.
The 2001-2002 Back-to-Back State Championship Football Teams
Members of the 2001-2002 Back-to-Back State Championship Teams include:
- John Wendling
- Andrew Mikkelsen
- Beau Wendling
- Brian Scheckler
- Zack Avent
- Chris Scheckler
- Dan Jessop
- Matt Romanowski
- Cole Seppie
- Ben Taylor
- Kreston Cross
- Matt McIntosh
- Ryan Hart
- Tyler Sidebottom
- Larry Hickerson
- Riley Burton
- Chris Pacheco
- Dominic Carroll
- Thomas Johns
- Shance Kinnear
- Josh Jensen
- LB Swenson
- Seth Lancaster
- Trae Moody
- Kid Wilk
- Erik Allen
- John Curtis
- Mitch Radakovich
- Kirt Christensen
- RJ Stewart
- Patrick Marshall
- Tony Torres
- Domonic Baysinger
- CJ Hughes
- Kyle Darlington
- Casey Olsen
- Chad Osier
- Michael Hruska
- Daniel Hellickson
- Brian Majhanovich
- Justin Bowles
- Don Siler
- Robert Ryan
- Jeremiah Lovato
- Tyler Clerkin
- Drew Zebre
- Shaun Thomas
- Jared Folks
- Janell Fossen
- Jenifer (Collins) Cooper
- Jessica (Folks) Groom
- Jessica (Marshall) Van Valkenburg
Coaches of the teams include:
- Jamie Christensen
- Tony Yerkovich
- Dan Hansen
- Terry McCrann
- Mike Swenson
- Thomas Jassman
Inductees To Be Contacted
The Hall of Fame is reaching out to the inductees to notify them. Below is a list of the inductees who yet to be contacted or yet to reply. If anyone has contact information for the following people, send a message to the Hall of Fame facebook page by clicking here.
Contacted on Facebook, but haven’t replied yet:
- Kenny Eyring
- Robert Baker
- Dave White
- James Pita
- John Menapace
- Michael Hafner
- Paul Jacobsen
- Jared Lehar
- Dan Nichols
- Jeff Eyring
- Nathan Martin
- Waylon Nolan
- Kyle Lathrop
- Lee Blount
- Joseph Mayek
- K.P. Stromberg
- Cody Bell
- Todd Halstead
- Wes Carter
- Scott Long
- Quentin Willford
Cannot get a hold of:
- Nathan Gehle
- Matt Willford
- Eden Gil
- Ryan Dunbar