RSHS 2018 Hall of Fame Class Announced

ROCK SPPRINGS– The 2018 Class of Inductees to the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame has been announced.

The 2018 inductees include a number of distinguished alumni, athletes, teams, coaches, and sponsors and contributors.

The 2018 Class of Inductees



Distinguished Alumni

  • Dr. Bernadine Craft
  • Dr. Jay Bachicha
  • Shane Reeves
Athletes

  • John Wendling
  • Brandy Brown
  • Dickie Tullock
  • Steve Larsen



Team

  • 2001-2002 Back to Back State Championship Football teams



Coaches

  • Jamie Christensen
  • Mike Lopiccolo



Sponsor/Contributor

  • Bonnie Legerski
  • Robert “Bob” Carmine


2018 Hall of Fame Events

RSHS will celebrate the 2018 inductees to the Hall of Fame August 23 through August 25.

This year’s events include:

  • Thursday, August 23- Tiger Town Bash and Social
  • Friday, August 24- RSHS Tiger Football game with Inductee Presentation
  • Saturday, August 25- RSHS Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

Tickets for the banquet go on sale in early July, and anyone in the public can purchase a ticket to attend.

The 2001-2002 Back-to-Back State Championship Football Teams

Members of the 2001-2002 Back-to-Back State Championship Teams include:

  • John Wendling
  • Andrew Mikkelsen
  • Beau Wendling
  • Brian Scheckler
  • Zack Avent
  • Chris Scheckler
  • Dan Jessop
  • Matt Romanowski
  • Cole Seppie
  • Ben Taylor
  • Kreston Cross
  • Matt McIntosh
  • Ryan Hart
  • Tyler Sidebottom
  • Larry Hickerson
  • Riley Burton
  • Chris Pacheco
  • Dominic Carroll
  • Thomas Johns
  • Shance Kinnear
  • Josh Jensen
  • LB Swenson
  • Seth Lancaster
  • Trae Moody
  • Kid Wilk
  • Erik Allen
  • John Curtis
  • Mitch Radakovich
  • Kirt Christensen
  • RJ Stewart
  • Patrick Marshall
  • Tony Torres
  • Domonic Baysinger
  • CJ Hughes
  • Kyle Darlington
  • Casey Olsen
  • Chad Osier
  • Michael Hruska
  • Daniel Hellickson
  • Brian Majhanovich
  • Justin Bowles
  • Don Siler
  • Robert Ryan
  • Jeremiah Lovato
  • Tyler Clerkin
  • Drew Zebre
  • Shaun Thomas
  • Jared Folks
  • Janell Fossen
  • Jenifer (Collins) Cooper
  • Jessica (Folks) Groom
  • Jessica (Marshall) Van Valkenburg

Coaches of the teams include:

  • Jamie Christensen
  • Tony Yerkovich
  • Dan Hansen
  • Terry McCrann
  • Mike Swenson
  • Thomas Jassman


Inductees To Be Contacted

The Hall of Fame is reaching out to the inductees to notify them. Below is a list of the inductees who yet to be contacted or yet to reply. If anyone has contact information for the following people, send a message to the Hall of Fame facebook page by clicking here.



Contacted on Facebook, but haven’t replied yet:

  • Kenny Eyring
  • Robert Baker
  • Dave White
  • James Pita
  • John Menapace
  • Michael Hafner
  • Paul Jacobsen
  • Jared Lehar
  • Dan Nichols
  • Jeff Eyring
  • Nathan Martin
  • Waylon Nolan
  • Kyle Lathrop
  • Lee Blount
  • Joseph Mayek
  • K.P. Stromberg
  • Cody Bell
  • Todd Halstead
  • Wes Carter
  • Scott Long
  • Quentin Willford



Cannot get a hold of:

  • Nathan Gehle
  • Matt Willford
  • Eden Gil
  • Ryan Dunbar

