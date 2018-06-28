RSHS 2018 Hall of Fame Class Announced

ROCK SPPRINGS– The 2018 Class of Inductees to the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame has been announced.

The 2018 inductees include a number of distinguished alumni, athletes, teams, coaches, and sponsors and contributors.



The 2018 Class of Inductees



Distinguished Alumni

Dr. Bernadine Craft

Dr. Jay Bachicha

Shane Reeves

Athletes

John Wendling

Brandy Brown

Dickie Tullock

Steve Larsen



Team

2001-2002 Back to Back State Championship Football teams



Coaches

Jamie Christensen

Mike Lopiccolo



Sponsor/Contributor

Bonnie Legerski

Robert “Bob” Carmine

2018 Hall of Fame Events

RSHS will celebrate the 2018 inductees to the Hall of Fame August 23 through August 25.

This year’s events include:

Thursday, August 23- Tiger Town Bash and Social

Friday, August 24- RSHS Tiger Football game with Inductee Presentation

Saturday, August 25- RSHS Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

Tickets for the banquet go on sale in early July, and anyone in the public can purchase a ticket to attend.



The 2001-2002 Back-to-Back State Championship Football Teams

Members of the 2001-2002 Back-to-Back State Championship Teams include:

John Wendling

Andrew Mikkelsen

Beau Wendling

Brian Scheckler

Zack Avent

Chris Scheckler

Dan Jessop

Matt Romanowski

Cole Seppie

Ben Taylor

Kreston Cross

Matt McIntosh

Ryan Hart

Tyler Sidebottom

Larry Hickerson

Riley Burton

Chris Pacheco

Dominic Carroll

Thomas Johns

Shance Kinnear

Josh Jensen

LB Swenson

Seth Lancaster

Trae Moody

Kid Wilk

Erik Allen

John Curtis

Mitch Radakovich

Kirt Christensen

RJ Stewart

Patrick Marshall

Tony Torres

Domonic Baysinger

CJ Hughes

Kyle Darlington

Casey Olsen

Chad Osier

Michael Hruska

Daniel Hellickson

Brian Majhanovich

Justin Bowles

Don Siler

Robert Ryan

Jeremiah Lovato

Tyler Clerkin

Drew Zebre

Shaun Thomas

Jared Folks

Janell Fossen

Jenifer (Collins) Cooper

Jessica (Folks) Groom

Jessica (Marshall) Van Valkenburg

Coaches of the teams include:

Jamie Christensen

Tony Yerkovich

Dan Hansen

Terry McCrann

Mike Swenson

Thomas Jassman

Inductees To Be Contacted

The Hall of Fame is reaching out to the inductees to notify them. Below is a list of the inductees who yet to be contacted or yet to reply. If anyone has contact information for the following people, send a message to the Hall of Fame facebook page by clicking here.



Contacted on Facebook, but haven’t replied yet:

Kenny Eyring

Robert Baker

Dave White

James Pita

John Menapace

Michael Hafner

Paul Jacobsen

Jared Lehar

Dan Nichols

Jeff Eyring

Nathan Martin

Waylon Nolan

Kyle Lathrop

Lee Blount

Joseph Mayek

K.P. Stromberg

Cody Bell

Todd Halstead

Wes Carter

Scott Long

Quentin Willford



Cannot get a hold of: