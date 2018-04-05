RSHS and GRHS Girls Soccer Teams to Play in Worland Invitational

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School girls soccer teams will travel to Worland this weekend to play in the Pinnacle Challengers Cup on Friday and Saturday.

Teams participating in the invitational will be Rock Springs, Green River, Buffalo, Riverton, Pinedale, Worland, Douglas, Star Valley, Torrington, Lander, Evanston, Powell, Rawlins, and Cody.



Playing Schedule

The Lady Tigers will only play one game tomorrow, taking on the winner between Powell and Rawlins at 5:30 pm.



Rock Springs High School

The Lady Wolves will play Douglas at 1 pm for their first game of the invitational. If they win, they will play the winner between Pinedale and Worland at 4 pm.

If they lose, they will play the loser between Pinedale and Worland at 4 pm.

Saturday’s schedule is to be determined based on Friday’s results.



Current Standings

The RSHS girls soccer team is currently ranked third, with a 3-0 conference record and a 4-1 overall record.



Green River High School

The GRHS girls soccer team is 1-1 in conference play and 1-3 overall.



