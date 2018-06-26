RSHS Basketball Player Signs With Northwest College

ROCK SPRINGS– On Friday, June 22, Rock Springs High School 2018 graduate and basketball player Selena Cudney signed with Northwest College in Powell to play basketball.



Deciding Between Track and Basketball

“I always thought I would go to college for track and field,” Cudney said. “I never thought I would actually go play basketball instead, but it’s always been on my mind.”

Cudney said she was looking at schools for both track and field and basketball. She received an offer from Northern State University in South Dakota for track and field, but she declined with the belief that she would have more success in basketball.

“It came down to Gillette and Northwest College for basketball, both full rides. I chose Northwest College because their team is good and I know more girls playing for Northwest,” she said.

She initially wanted to do both sports in college, but Northwest College does not have a track team. Also, after talking to a friend who went to college to run track, she concluded she would enjoy playing basketball more.

Cudney plans to study either pre-dentistry or business while at Northwest College. On the court, she wants to bring her best to the team to help them have success.

“I hope to bring my skill and just help my team with my athletic ability the best that I can and get us to the championship,” Cudney said.

Athletic Accomplishments

Sports have been a big part of Cudney’s life ever since she was in fourth grade.

“I started all sports in about fourth grade, starting with football. I started playing basketball in seventh grade.”

As a Lady Tiger, Cudney played volleyball, basketball, and ran track and field. She finished the 2017-18 basketball season with All-Conference honors.

She won the state title in the girls 4A long jump at the Wyoming High School State Track and Field Championships this May, with a jump of 17 feet and 10.25 inches.

Cudney also placed seventh in the 200 meter dash at state running a time of 27.49 seconds. She was also a part of the 4X100 meter relay team and the 1600 meter sprint medley relay team that both took third at state.