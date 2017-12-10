RSHS Basketball Shows Strong Opening at Casper Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers and Tigers basketball teams showed great opening performances at the Fremont Motors Casper Invitational this weekend. The tournament started on Thursday, December 7 and ran through Saturday, December 9.

Rock Springs High School

RSHS Girls Results

The Lady Tigers swept the tournament, winning all three games they played.

Thursday, December 7

4A RSHS 54 4A Sheridan 42

Friday, December 8

4A RSHS 54 4A Laramie 33

Saturday, December 9

4A RSHS 62 3A Star Valley 23

RSHS Boys Results

The Tigers won two out of three games at the tournament, dropping their first game to Sheridan.

Thursday, December 7

4A Sheridan 72 4A RSHS 64

Friday, December 8

4A RSHS 89 4A Laramie 79

Saturday, December 9