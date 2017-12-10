0

RSHS Basketball Shows Strong Opening at Casper Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers and Tigers basketball teams showed great opening performances at the Fremont Motors Casper Invitational this weekend. The tournament started on Thursday, December 7 and ran through Saturday, December 9.

RSHS Girls Results

The Lady Tigers swept the tournament, winning all three games they played.

Thursday, December 7

  • 4A RSHS 54  4A Sheridan 42

Friday, December 8

  • 4A RSHS 54  4A Laramie 33

Saturday, December 9

  • 4A RSHS 62  3A Star Valley 23


RSHS Boys Results

The Tigers won two out of three games at the tournament, dropping their first game to Sheridan.

Thursday, December 7

  • 4A Sheridan 72  4A RSHS 64

Friday, December 8

  • 4A RSHS 89  4A Laramie 79

Saturday, December 9

  • 4A RSHS 74  3A Star Valley 57

