RSHS Boys and Girls Soccer Play First Games of 2018 Season

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys and girls soccer teams took on Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central this weekend to kick off their 2018 seasons.

RSHS also played Jackson Hole today, March 20, at home.



RSHS Boys

The Tigers played Cheyenne Central on Friday, March 16, winning 3-2.

The boys also beat Cheyenne East on Saturday, March 17, 1-0.

The Tigers beat Jackson Hole, 5-4, today in overtime.



Rock Springs High School

The Tigers soccer team is currently 3-0, sitting in the number one spot in the 4A West conference.



RSHS Girls

The Lady Tigers dropped its game against Cheyenne Central on Friday, 1-3.

The girls played Cheyenne East on Saturday, earning a 3-0 win.

The Lady Tigers beat Jackson Hole today, March 20, with a 1-0 victory.

The Lady Tigers are currently 2-1 overall.



Up Next

The RSHS soccer teams will take on Green River High School at home on Thursday, March 22. Both games will start at 4 pm. The girls will play at RSHS, while the boys will play at Rock Springs Junior High.