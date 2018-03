RSHS Boys and Girls Indoor Track and Field Take Fifth and Sixth at State

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School indoor track and field team competed at the 2018 State Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3, in which the boys finished in fifth place and the girls took sixth place.

The sprint medley event was newly introduced to the Wyoming indoor track and field program. The RSHS boys took first place in this event, and set the record with a time of 3:39.66. The RSHS girls finished in second place with a time of 4:24.49.



All State

Six RSHS track and field athletes earned All State Honors. For the boys, Nic Kautzman, Damon Longfellow, David Medina, and Erick Salcido received All State. For the girls, Alyssa Bedard and Favour Wanjoku received All State.

All State is given to the top two finishers in each event, as well as the winning relay team.



Girls Results



55 Meter Dash

9th- Wanjoku, Favour Rock Springs 7.66

22nd- Brandt, Rhys Rock Springs 7.92

27th- Nacey, Kenady Rock Springs 8.03

35th- Shuler, Rachel Rock Springs 8.14



200 Meter Dash

8th- Bedard, Alyssa Rock Springs 27.13

21st- Brandt, Rhys Rock Springs 28.63

26th- Nacey, Kenady Rock Springs 29.15

32nd- Politi, Oliva Rock Springs 29.58



400 Meter Dash

3rd- Radakovich, Bailee Rock Springs 1:02.01

12th- Lange, Ali Rock Springs 1:03.88



3200 Meter Run

17th- Crockett, Hanna Rock Springs 13:28.13

22nd- Sisemore, Scarlett Rock Springs 13:56.40



55 Meter Hurdles

2nd- Bedard, Alyssa Rock Springs 8.95

21st- Carlson, Stella Rock Springs 10.31



4×800 Meter Relay

3rd- Rock Springs High School ‘A’- 1) Longfellow, Shaunti 2) Ramirez, Jenae 3) Shuler, Hanna 4) Radakovich, Bailee 10:17.63



1600 Meter Sprint Relay

2nd- Rock Springs High School ‘A’-

1) Bedard, Alyssa 2) Ramirez, Jenae 3) Longfellow, Shaunti 4) Radakovich, Bailee 4:24.49 3 8



Girls Pole Vault

13th- Lange, Ali Rock Springs 8-06.00



Triple Jump

2nd- Wanjoku, Favour Rock Springs 35-08.25

11th- Lange, Ali Rock Springs 32-04.25

33rd- Comstock, Kia Rock Springs 27-03.50



Shot Put

7th- Quigley, Emily Rock Springs 35-06.00

16th- Bournazian, McKenna Rock Springs 32-00.75



800 Meter Run

30th- Wolfe, Ashlyn Rock Springs 2:44.19

31st- Riley, Alex Rock Springs 2:45.61

35th- Sisemore, Scarlett Rock Springs 2:51.21



1600 Meter Run

10th- Shuler, Hanna Rock Springs 5:40.31

19th- Riley, Alex Rock Springs 6:01.54

22nd- Crockett, Hanna Rock Springs 6:03.90

23rd- Wolfe, Ashlyn Rock Springs 6:04.05



4×200 Meter Relay

2nd- Rock Springs High School ‘A’- 1) Bedard, Alyssa 2) Longfellow, Shaunti 3) Ramirez, Jenae 4) Brandt, Rhys 1:50.08



4×400 Meter Relay

2nd- Rock Springs High School ‘A’- 1) Longfellow, Shaunti 2) Lange, Ali 3) Ramirez, Jenae 4) Radakovich, Bailee 4:12.38



High Jump

14th- Comstock, Kia Rock Springs 4-06.00



Long Jump

5th- Wanjoku, Favour Rock Springs 16-08.00

31st- Comstock, Kia Rock Springs 13-09.00

33rd- Shuler, Rachel Rock Springs 13-07.50

Girls Team Rankings

1. Cheyenne Central High School 111.50

2. Laramie High School 83.50

3. Sheridan High School 77.50

4. Cody High School 67.50

5. Thunder Basin High School 64.50

6. Rock Springs High School 59

7. Kelly Walsh High School 32

8. Cheyenne East High School 31

9. Evanston High School 20

9. Star Valley High School 20

11. Cheyenne South High School 18.50

12. Natrona County High Schoo 16

13. Campbell County High Schoo 13

14. Lovell High School 5

14. Green River High School 5



Boys Results



55 Meter Dash

14th- Kautzman, Nic Rock Springs 6.88

15th- Mei, Kevin Rock Springs 6.89

27th- Stevenson, Destry Rock Springs 7.08

30th- Grossnickle, Drew Rock Springs 7.13



200 Meter Dash

4th- Salcido, Erick Rock Springs 23.28 2

11th- Kautzman, Nic Rock Springs 23.64

30th- Mei, Kevin Rock Springs 24.87

36th- Grossnickle, Drew Rock Springs 25.06



400 Meter Dash

5th- Longfellow, Damon Rock Springs 52.34 10

12th- Hanson, Hunter Rock Springs 53.91



3200 Meter Run

19th- McIrvin, Kolin Rock Springs 11:22.84

20th- Druce, Kadyn Rock Springs 11:23.49

21st- McCall, Dominik Rock Springs 11:24.61

24th- Murphy, Thomas Rock Springs 11:40.02



55 Meter Hurdles

11th- Goich, Cole Rock Springs 8.60

12th- Hymas, Seth Rock Springs 8.66

15th- Gribowskas, Michael Rock Springs 9.02

18th- Doak, Braden Rock Springs 9.28



4×800 Meter Relay

4th- Rock Springs High School ‘A’- 1) Medina, David 2) Christopherson, Dylan 3) Gribowskas, Michael 4) Carnahan, Jaeden 8:47.74



1600 Meter Sprint Medley

1st- Rock Springs High School ‘A’- 1) Salcido, Erick 2) Kautzman, Nic 3) Longfellow, Damon 4) Medina, David 3:39.66



Long Jump

5th- Hanson, Hunter Rock Springs 21-06.00

12th- Hymas, Seth Rock Springs 20-02.00

27th- Christopherson, Dylan Rock Springs 17-11.00

32nd- Stevenson, Destry Rock Springs 17-04.00



800 Meter Run

4th- Medina, David Rock Springs 2:00.84 5

23rd- Christopherson, Dylan Rock Springs 2:15.94

26th- Gribowskas, Michael Rock Springs 2:16.93

48th- Druce, Kadyn Rock Springs 2:27.65



1600 Meter Run

3rd- Medina, David Rock Springs 4:35.17 5

26th- McCall, Dominik Rock Springs 5:06.78

30th- McIrvin, Kolin Rock Springs 5:09.27

41st- Murphy, Thomas Rock Springs 5:22.05



4×200 Meter Relay

2nd- Rock Springs High School ‘A’- 1) Salcido, Erick 2) Longfellow, Damon 3) Kautzman, Nic 4) Carnahan, Jaeden 1:34.07



4×400 Meter Relay

3rd- Rock Springs High School ‘A’- 1) Longfellow, Damon 2) Salcido, Erick 3) Hanson, Hunter 4) Carnahan, Jaeden 3:35.59



Pole Vault

15th- Madsen, Vance Rock Springs 10-06.00



Triple Jump

9th- Hanson, Hunter Rock Springs 41-02.00

21st- Odogwu, Emmanuel Rock Springs 36-08.25

Boys Team Rankings

1. Laramie High School 83.66

2. Natrona County High School 77.50

3. Cheyenne Central High School 63

4. Sheridan High School 57.50

5. Rock Springs High School 53

6. Cheyenne East High School 46.33

7. Kelly Walsh High School 45

7. Star Valley High School 45

9. Cody High School 37

10. Thunder Basin High School 30

11. Cheyenne South High School 28

12. Lovell High School 16.50

13. Green River High School 11

14. Big Horn High School 10

15. Riverton High School 6

16. Evanston High School 5

17. Tongue River High School 4.50

18. Campbell County High School 3

19. Worland High School 2