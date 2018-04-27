RSHS Boys Soccer Falls to Jackson, 2-1

ROCK SPRINGS– The No. 4 Rock Springs High School boys soccer team dropped its away game against Jackson this evening, 2-1.

The Tigers fall to 5-3 in conference play, and 10-4 overall.

The Broncs move to 3-5 in conference play and 6-6 overall.



The Tigers will go on the road next weekend to take on Kelly Walsh and Natrona in Casper. They will play Kelly Walsh on Friday, May 4, at 6 pm. They will play Natrona on Saturday, May 5 at noon.