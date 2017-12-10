RSHS Boys Swimming and Diving Opens Season at Rawlins Pentathlon

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys swimming and diving team opened its season at the Rawlins Pentathlon on Saturday, December 9, in which the Tigers competed against Rawlins, Evanston, Lander, Lyman, Kemmerer, and Sublette County.

Ninety-one swimmers competed in 5 events. To be considered for the overall placing, the swimmer had to complete all 5 swims without any disqualifications. Senior Ronnie DeFauw qualified for state in all 5 events and placed 3rd overall, and Senior James Spicer qualified for state in the 100 fly, 100 back, 50 free, and 100 free and placed 7th overall.

Junior Anthony Erramouspe made the top 25 placing 25th. Freshman Erral Asper earned the Sportsmanship Award.

Rock Springs High School

RSHS Individual Results

Below are RSHS’ individual meet results.

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

2nd Place- DeFauw, Ron 55.49

3rd Place- Spicer, James 57.57

20th Place- Erramouspe, Anthony 1:07.76

25th Place- Searle, Conley 1:08.32

28th Place- Thomas, Talon 1:10.46

38th Place- Spicer, Jeran 1:18.33

55th Place- Asper, Erral 1:30.25

64th Place- Lansberry, Trevor 1:38.86

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1st Place- DeFauw, Ron 56.31

5th Place- Spicer, James 1:00.26

27th Place – Searle, Conley 1:12.37

28th Place- Erramouspe, Anthony 1:12.50

37th Place- Spicer, Jeran 1:15.73

62nd Place- Lansberry, Trevor 1:25.67

70th Place- Asper, Erral 1:32.72

72nd Place-Whittman, Everett 1:35.69

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

4th Place- DeFauw, Ron 24.12

8th Place- Spicer, James 24.50

26th Place- Thomas, Talon 26.32

31st Place- Erramouspe, Anthony 26.77

38th Place- Searle, Conley 27.37

55th Place- Spicer, Jeran 29.06

63rd Place- Lansberry, Trevor 29.84

66th Place- Asper, Erral 30.55

75th Place- Whittman, Everett 31.97

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

3rd Place- DeFauw, Ron 1:08.06

22nd Place -Thomas, Talon 1:19.20

30th Place- Spicer, James 1:20.39

34th Place- Erramouspe, Anthony 1:21.70

35th Place- Lansberry, Trevor 1:22.98

46th Place- Searle, Conley 1:28.94

55th Place- Spicer, Jeran 1:33.02

67th Place-Asper, Erral 1:42.34

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

3rd Place- DeFauw, Ron 52.14

6th Place- Spicer, James 52.66

19th Place- Erramouspe, Anthony 57.45

28th Place- Searle, Conley 100.62

37th Place- Thomas, Talon 1:02.93

54th Place- Lansberry, Trevor 1:06.86

58th Place- Spicer, Jeran 1:09.04

68th Place- Asper, Erral 1:13.90

72nd Place- Whittman, Everett 1:15.53

RSHS Combined Results

Below shows where each RSHS competitor placed in the meet with all five of their event times totaled up.

