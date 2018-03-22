RSHS Boys Track & Field Team Competes in Utah

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School track and field team traveled to Kaysville, Utah this week to compete at the 2018 Davis Super Meet at Davis High School. The meet took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 20 and 21.

The girls portion of the meet took place on Tuesday, while the boys competed on Wednesday.

Check out the results from the boys’ portion of the meet below.



Rock Springs High School

Boys Results



Boys High Jump

9th- Favor Okere 5-10.00

18th- Derek Lionberger 5-06.00



Boys Long Jump

14th- Seth Hymas 18-05.50



Boys Shot Put

31st- Coleman Welsh 35-11.00

45th- Michael Rodabaugh 33-02.00



Boys Discuss

11th- Zach Geffre 119-11

28th- Derek Lionberger 99-02

37th- Coleman Welsh 91-08

59th- Michael Rodabaugh 69-05



Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

17th- Cole Goich 17.47

18th- Seth Hymas 17.56



Boys 100 Meter Dash

12th- Erick Salcido 11.70

20th- Jaeden Carnahan 11.96



Boys 1600 Meter Run

8th- David Medina 4:37.95

33rd- Jason Caudell 4:55.32



Boys 400 Meter Dash

5th- Damon Longfellow 52.17

15th- Parker Jones 54.38



Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

3rd- Erick Salcido 42.09

17th- Seth Hymas 44.43

24th- Cole Goich 45.06



Boys 800 Meter Run

20th- Shane Ramsey 2:12.47



Boys 200 Meter Dash

11th- Jaeden Carnahan 23.26

13th- Damon Longfellow 23.42



Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

3rd- Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’- 1) David Medina, 2) Parker Jones, 3) Dylan Christopherson, 4) Shane Ramsey 8:38.54 6

Boys Team Results

1. Davis HS 165

2. Herriman High School 94 .5

3. Syracuse High School 65

4. Northridge HS 56

5. Riverton HS 55

6. Bingham HS 52

7. Weber HS 48

8. East 43

9. Layton HS 42 .5

10. Viewmont High School 34

11. Rock Springs HS-WY 17

12. Kemmerer 14

12. Evanston High School 14