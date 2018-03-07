RSHS Cagers Head to State

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys and girls basketball teams will compete at the Wyoming High School 4A State Basketball Championships on Thursday, March 8, through Saturday, March 10, in Casper.

The boys basketball team will enter the tournament with a 14-10 overall record, and finished the conference with a 5-5 record. The boys are entering the state championships as the No. 2 team from the 4A West conference.

The girls basketball team finished conference play with a 5-5 record, and currently has a 13-11 overall record. They enter the tournament as the No. 3 team from 4A West conference.



Rock Springs High School

The RSHS boys will take on (#3 East) Sheridan at noon on Thursday. The RSHS girls will take on (#2 East) Thunder Basin at 9 am on Thursday.

Boys Schedule



Thursday, March 8:

All Thursday games are played at Kelly Walsh High School.

Noon- (#3E) Sheridan vs. (#2W) Rock Springs

1:30 pm- (#4W) Kelly Walsh vs. (#1E) Cheyenne East

7:30 pm- (#3W) Natrona vs. (#2E) Campbell County

9 pm- (#4E) Cheyenne Central vs. (#1W) Evanston



Friday, March 9:

All Friday games are played at the Casper Events Center.

Consolation Round:

Noon- Sheridan/Rock Springs loser vs. Kelly Walsh/Cheyenne East loser- Loser eliminated

1:30 pm- Natrona/Campbell County loser vs. Cheyenne Central/Evanston loser- Loser eliminated

Semi-Finals:

7:30 pm- Sheridan/Rock Springs winner vs. Kelly Walsh/Cheyenne East winner

9 pm- Natrona/Campbell County winner vs. Cheyenne Central/Evanston winner



Saturday, March 10:

Noon- Friday Noon winner vs. Friday 1:30pm winner at Casper Events Center- Consolation Championship

1:30 pm- Friday 7:30pm loser vs. Friday 9pm loser at Kelly Walsh High School- 3rd Place

8 pm- Friday 7:30pm winner vs. Friday 9pm winner at Casper Events Center- Championship

Girls Schedule



Thursday, March 8:

All Thursday games are played at Kelly Walsh High School.

9 am- (#3W) Rock Springs vs. (#2E) Thunder Basin

10:30 am- (#4E) Cheyenne East vs. (#1W) Evanston

4:30 pm- (#3E) Cheyenne Central vs. (#2W) Kelly Walsh

6 pm- (#4W) Natrona vs. (#1E) Campbell County



Friday, March 9:

All Friday games are played at the Casper Events Center.

Consolation Round:

9 am- Rock Springs/Thunder Basin loser vs. Cheyenne East/Evanston loser- Loser eliminated

10:30 am- Cheyenne Central/Kelly Walsh loser vs. Natrona/Campbell County loser- Loser eliminated

Semi-Finals:

4:30 pm- Rock Springs/Thunder Basin winner vs. Cheyenne East/Evanston winner

6 pm- Cheyenne Central/Kelly Walsh winner vs. Natrona/Campbell County winner



Saturday, March 10: