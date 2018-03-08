RSHS Cheer Performs at State Spirit

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School cheerleading team competed at the 2018 State Spirit competition yesterday, March 7, in Casper, in which they placed third in 4A Co-Ed, and seventh in 4A All-Girl.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The team finished in third place in 4A Co-Ed with 57.250 points. Cheyenne South won with 84 points, and Cheyenne East took second with 78.833 points.

The Tigers cheer team also took seventh in 4A All-Girl with 49.750.